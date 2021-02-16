SENIORS’ SAFETY: Springfield organization explains the importance of checking on older adults during winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The blistering winter weather in the Ozarks is keeping some volunteer based services from operating. So, non-profits are asking neighbors to check in on seniors as the snow piles up.

“If my parents lived in another state or some place where I couldn’t pop in, I’d really want to know somebody was checking in on their well-being on my behalf,” said Juli Jordan, the Marketing and Development Director for Senior Age.

Jordan said checking on older loved ones is more important than ever. She said the risk of COVID-19 might keep seniors from reaching out.

“Whether they need the assistance or not, some of them just won’t reach out and say, hey I need help,” Jordan said.

Jordan said falling is a serious risk.

“They think they can get out and shovel their sidewalks or maybe they have to get out and walk their dog. It happens in an instant,” Jordan said.

The Alzheimer’s Association says dementia can cause added dangers for seniors. People living with Alzheimer’s can be at greater risk for hyperthermia because they do not dress appropriately for conditions or cannot communicate weather-related discomfort. If a senior you know is going outside, make sure they’re bundled up.

Jordan said another concern is food insecurity.

“Maybe they didn’t plan ahead or they couldn’t get out to get their groceries to make sure they’re stocked up for a couple of days. With the snow, they absolutely can’t get out, or shouldn’t get out,” she said.

Jordan said Senior Age provides weekly meal bundles for seniors and was prepared for the possibility of extended winter weather. She said the organization got emergency kits to home-bound adults last week.

“We’ve got volunteers and we’ve got staff calling them at home just making sure they’re doing okay. Hey, do you need anything, what’s going on in your life today,” she said.

She said that’s something anyone can do at home. If you’ve noticed your neighbors’ routines seem off, check on them.

“Does it look like maybe nothing’s moved as far as window curtains or lights on the outside, anything like that,” she said.

Jordan said don’t wait for extreme temperatures to learn about those living near you.

“I think everybody should get to know their neighbors in some aspect just for these emergency situations to check in and make sure they are doing okay,” she said. “It’s just common courtesy.”

Jordan said a phone call, text, dropping off groceries or shoveling a driveway are all ways to help, while keeping your distance from those you care about.

The Alzheimer’s Association website providers other advice for loved ones caring for someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s. Those include:

“Avoid slips and falls. People living with Alzheimer’s may experience problems with vision, perception and balance. Assume all surfaces are slick; assist the person by taking smaller steps and slowing down, so they can match gait and speed to a safer level.

Make daylight last longer. Shorter days during winter months can also increase the risk of “sundowning.” Monitor closely for agitation or restlessness as day transitions into night. Make daylight last by turning on indoor lights earlier, opening curtains or installing motion detector lights.

Prevent wandering. Wandering is a common challenge facing caregivers and can be extremely dangerous in colder conditions Enroll in the MedicAlert® + Alzheimer’s Association Safe Return® - a 24-hour nationwide emergency response service for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other dementias who wander or have a medical emergency.

Ask for help with snow/ice removal, grocery shopping or other errands.”

