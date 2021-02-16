Slick roads across Ozarks impacting emergency response times

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Slick roads covered in snow are slowing down drivers all across the Ozarks, and many first responders are no exception.

Emergency responders say the extra caution behind the wheel has a bit of an impact on how fast they can get to the scene.

“Everything’s slower than normal,” Mercy EMS Director Bob Patterson said Monday. “Our response times are longer. Our transport times are longer. We have to be very slow and deliberate and careful and safe. So it just slows us down quite a bit.”

The bitter cold air and snow covered roads are both bringing calls that are not stopping anytime soon.

“You name it. We’re out there dealing with motor vehicle crashes, slip and falls, regular medical responses that we normally handle,” Patterson said. “It’s a mixed bag for sure.”

The reduced speeds may slow down response times, but paramedics say it is all about taking extra caution.

”That ensures that we actually get to those calls for service, whereas if we tried to maintain those response times that might prevent us from getting there because we were in an accident or somebody else got injured,” CoxHealth paramedic and Field Supervisor Owen Aldridge said.

The slick conditions do have a similar effect on an ambulance’s ability to slow down, brake and maintain traction. But Patterson said many ambulances can be equipped with chains, which helps fairly well in the snow.

However, it is not just the road conditions that call for an adjustment.

”Wind chill and the cold weather conditions are probably what are most concerning to us,” Patterson said.

He said getting a patient out of the cold is a top priority.

“We want to make sure we minimize the time our patients are exposed when we move them from one location to the ambulance,” Patterson said. “We do as much as we can to get them out of that environment into a warmer and safer environment.”

Because of the life-threatening temperatures, emergency responders have to take a patient’s temperature into consideration on top of the initial reason for the response efforts.

”So when we arrive on accident scenes, trauma scenes, we do everything we can to mitigate any life threats on scene and then quickly try to get them inside the ambulance and then in turn to a hospital where we can better regulate those temperatures,” Aldridge said.

Paramedics say it is all about preventing patients from getting frost bite or going into hypothermia. On board an ambulance, they have several tools to help keep patients warm, including blankets and other warming devices.

The same thing goes for the first responders themselves. While out in the cold for prolonged periods of time, many have to take extra steps to keep warm.

”We deal with it the same way we kind of deal with it when it’s really hot,” Springfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Prior said. “We cycle crews in and out if we can. We get them into an environment where it is warmer. You know once they become exhausted or spent, they have a chance to warm up and re-hydrate if they need to.”

Prior said that may even include asking for assistance.

“We might request a resource that we might normally do, for instance a city utilities bus that has heat if we have a bunch of people are going to be displaced from say an apartment fire,” he said. “If they don’t have a place to get out of this weather, we have to find them a place to go.”

Emergency responders say if you do happen to see lights and sirens while on the road, do not panic. They say you should carefully and slowly reduce your speeds and pull aside as best you can. Responders say they understand everyone is dealing with the same exact slick conditions on the road.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.