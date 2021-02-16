Springfield City Utilities, Liberty Utilities begin rolling blackouts Tuesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -City Utilities is doing more rolling blackouts.

CU tells us they will rotate two sections at a time, but they didn’t say how long the blackouts would last.

City Utilities tells us the blackouts will continue until further notice and they are trying to notify customers in advance of their area being affected. The blackouts will happen out every half-hour.

Meantime, Liberty Utility customers may be impacted by required controlled service interruptions. The utility says should additional service interruptions be required, they will interrupt service in blocks throughout their electric system.

Power outages could last up to one hour for each block. Liberty is asking customers to prepare in advance.

