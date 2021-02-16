TOO COLD! Ways to keep warm when the power goes out

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many states in the midwest are facing a utility crisis that could impact you at home. Whether you are facing a rolling power outage or a persistent one; there are ways to keep safe and warm.

If you use a generator, be sure that it is properly installed.

”Be sure that one the generator is well ventilated, Said Ryan Post owner of Post Electric “Number two, that it’s hooked up properly. An improperly hooked up generator can back-feed onto the utility system and hurt any linemen or utility workers.”

If you don’t have a generator, don’t use a gas stove to heat your home.

”We’re in a critical level already with city utilities and stuff with natural gas so that’s not going to help that issue but also it’s easy to run off and forget that it’s going,” said Assistant Fire Chief Grant Peters “Those appliances aren’t made to heat an entire house.”

There are several simple things you can do to keep the cold air out.

”Any types of gaps or breezes that they may have under the doors and things like that they can place towels or blankets to keep that cold air out.” said Peters.

Peters says if you are using a fireplace or pellet stove to provide heat, make sure that you are cautious of anything that could cause a house fire.

”The material that’s around those stoves becomes an issue whether you have carpet, hardwood, or tile,” said Peters “Then the pipes that they extend to become hot and catch other building materials around them on fire. Same with fireplaces”

Some other things you can do is close off the doors to rooms you aren’t using. That way it will centralize the heat to one area of your home. Another thing you can do is seal off any places that cold air might leak in with plastic wrap. Finally, layer clothing and have lots of blankets to bundle up in.

