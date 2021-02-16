Tuesday Noon: See road conditions on Springfield streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the suns shines with slightly warmer temperatures, salt and other melting chemicals will begin to work a bit better.

Road crews will work through the day to attack snow-covered streets, with the race to clear before the next round of snow. It will also mean water and slush will refreeze after dark and as the next round of snow moves in.

One other thing to keep in mind, with the melting on roads, you will see a lot of spray up on your windshield. Make sure you’ve got plenty of washer fluid in your car to keep your view clear.

