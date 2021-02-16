Winter weather impacting air travel at Springfield-Branson National Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

If you have a plane to catch you might want to check with your airline because there’s a chance it’s delayed. There are currently FOUR flights cancelled including flights to Chicago and Denver.

Kent Boyd with Springfield-Branson National Airport said their airlines fly to major hubs like Dallas and Chicago but those airports aren’t used to this winter weather, which is causing several delays and cancellations.

“The impact in the states where the airlines aren’t used to dealing with it is a ripple effect. It’s affecting everybody,” said Kent Boyd with Springfield-Branson National Airport.

Boyd also sid Springfield usually doesn’t get temperatures this low, which airlines aren’t used to operating in. It can make it hard to properly close the doors on airplanes.

He said it would be different if they had the equipment to deal with problems related to the frigid temperatures and wind chills.

“If it got this cold here on a regular basis they’ll have equipment to deal with it. When the airplane sits out in the cold for awhile or over night that causes real problems with the electronics,” said Boyd.

Boyd wants to remind you if your flight has delays or cancellations to check in with the airline and not the airport.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.