20 Questions: Paul Goldschmidt or Nolan Arenado? Trivia on the Cardinals infielders
ST. LOUIS (KY3) - Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. Two household names in Major League Baseball are now united with the St. Louis Cardinals after a pair of trades in recent years.
With the new baseball season approaching quickly, how well do you know the Cardinals’ corner infielders? Test your knowledge with 20 questions of trivia.
Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle
Goldschmidt enters his eleventh season in the major leagues and third with the Cardinals. The 33-year-old first baseman was acquired in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks in December 2018.
Arenado joins the Cardinals after eight seasons with the Colorado Rockies. The 29-year-old third baseman was officially traded on Feb. 1, 2020.
Pitchers and catchers in the St. Louis Cardinals’ system will report to Spring Training on Wednesday. Some position players, including Arenado, have already arrived.
Others will follow soon after if they haven’t already reported to Jupiter, Florida. The Cardinals’ first Spring Training game is scheduled for Feb. 28, while Opening Day is set for April 1.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.