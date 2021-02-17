20 Questions: Paul Goldschmidt or Nolan Arenado? Trivia on the Cardinals infielders

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. Two household names in Major League Baseball are now united with the St. Louis Cardinals after a pair of trades in recent years.

With the new baseball season approaching quickly, how well do you know the Cardinals’ corner infielders? Test your knowledge with 20 questions of trivia.

<section><h2>20 Questions: Paul Goldschmidt or Nolan Arenado? </h2><p><p>How well do you know the St. Louis Cardinals’ corner infielders? Test your knowledge with 20 questions of trivia. </p></p></section><section><h2><h2><p>Who has more career home runs against NL West teams? </p></h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2><p>Who has earned more MLB All-Star nods? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Who played in more MLB games from 2015-2019?</p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Who has led the National League in home runs and RBI at the end of two regular season campaigns? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Who has won a Rawlings Gold Glove in every season he has played?</p></h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2><p>Who has finished as runner-up to the National League MVP twice? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Who had more home runs against the St. Louis Cardinals prior to joining them? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Who has a better career on-base plus slugging percentage (OBP)? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Who has more career stolen bases?</p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Who has more career triples? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Who will be paid more by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Who will make more in career earnings from the St. Louis Cardinals if both current contracts are unchanged? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Who has a 12,000 square-foot baseball workout facility in California? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Who has a younger brother in the San Francisco Giants organization? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Who has more children? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Who graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Bachelor's of Science in management? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Who was a former teammate of longtime Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Who was a former teammate of longtime Cardinals outfielder Jon Jay? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Who once hit a walk-off home run to complete a cycle? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Who once led Major League Baseball in grand slams and walk-off hits in the same season? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h2></h2></section><section><h3></h3></section> Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

Goldschmidt enters his eleventh season in the major leagues and third with the Cardinals. The 33-year-old first baseman was acquired in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks in December 2018.

Arenado joins the Cardinals after eight seasons with the Colorado Rockies. The 29-year-old third baseman was officially traded on Feb. 1, 2020.

Pitchers and catchers in the St. Louis Cardinals’ system will report to Spring Training on Wednesday. Some position players, including Arenado, have already arrived.

Okay, okay, we know today should be about pitchers and catchers, but... pic.twitter.com/7I3qdq65Kl — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 17, 2021

Others will follow soon after if they haven’t already reported to Jupiter, Florida. The Cardinals’ first Spring Training game is scheduled for Feb. 28, while Opening Day is set for April 1.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.