Brutal stretch of winter weather creates new obstacles for Ozarks farmers

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -Barry County residents Steven and Mandy Mattingly say snow days can be fun for many, but for farmers this weather means working overtime.

”A lot of people forget that they’re out there, they don’t get to go home for break they’re out in the middle of the night when their cows have calves and you know breaking ice,” Mandy Mattingly said.

Steven Mattingly said freezing temperatures makes it hard for their equipment to work properly as well.

”Tractors not starting, just everything breaking,” Mattingly said.

On top of working on the farm, Steven and his wife Mandy both have another job.

”I’m here to help, but the problem is I have Kaylor (daughter) and so I don’t mind to bundle her up, but when it’s -15 degrees, that’s a little cold for a two-year-old,” Mattingly said.

The Mattingly family said they have been assisting their neighbors on their farm this week too.

”We’re all in it together helping out where we can,” Mattingly said.

Mike Carr says farming can sometimes be an all night process

”We’re out maybe at midnight it kinda depends and then maybe again at four in the morning and of course right before dark,” Carr said.

One of the problems farmers face is keeping water ice free for animals.

”Ponds of course freeze and then you have to chop ice and you can almost see them freeze back before you get back to the truck and look back and see a glaze over the water again,”Carr said.

Even just having a little sunshine Tuesday helped out so much around the farm.

”If we can get back in the 30s and 40s it takes a lot of pressure off,” Carr said.

