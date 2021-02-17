Advertisement

Crash slows traffic on I-44 west of Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is working a crash in the westbound lanes of I-44 Wednesday morning.

MoDOT reports the crash involves several tractor trailers near Exit 57 near Halltown. We haven’t heard of any reports of injuries. Traffic is slow-going. Crews opened one lane of traffic around 7 a.m.

Several inches of snow fell on the Ozarks Wednesday morning, creating another morning of snow-packed roads.

