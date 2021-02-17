CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for identity theft suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Christina Kay Flavell (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Christina Kay Flavell. She has an active felony warrant for failing to appear in court on a drug charge. Springfield police say the 45-year-old is also a suspect in drug crimes, cases of identity theft, and stolen vehicles. Investigators say Flavell may be in the Springfield-Greene County area and also has ties to Blue Springs, and Ozark, Missouri.

She’s approximately 5′09″ tall and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Flavell also dyes her hair different colors.

If you’ve seen Christina Kay Flavell, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to her arrest.

