Deaths from COVID-19 top 400 in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of five Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders reported the new deaths between Wednesday, February 10 and Tuesday, February 16. The deaths surpassed 400 since the beginning of the pandemic. None of the victims lived in long-term care facilities. The ages include:

A woman in her 60s

A man in his 80s

Two women in their 80s

A man in his 90s whose only risk factor was his age

“Today is an especially difficult day as we pass the grim milestone of 400 lives lost in the span of eleven months. We stand with the families that have had to say goodbye to a loved one too soon. Each one of these deaths has left an empty space in our community that cannot be filled. Our community can honor those lost and their families by continuing to remain vigilant and follow preventive measures to protect ourselves and our community,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard.

How COVID-19 fatalities are reported

Not all deaths reported to the health department occur within the weekly reporting period. The health department receives COVID-19 fatality reports from hospitals, long-term care facilities or the Greene County Medical Examiner’s Office. There is generally a delay from the date of death to the day they are reported, as circumstances are reviewed to ensure that COVID-19 is deemed to be a substantial contributor to the death. There are no set timeframes for how long those reviews last, as each circumstance is unique.

Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age group:

20s: 1 death

30s: 2 deaths

40s: 7 deaths

50s: 23 deaths

60s: 48 deaths

70s: 108 deaths

80s: 130 deaths

90s: 79 deaths

100s: 6 deaths

COVID-19 in our community

A total of 27,173 cases have been reported in Greene County. Of those, 1,023 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in February. The seven-day average for new cases is 42.86.

We all play a part in prevention

Health leaders remind it is vital we all remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially as we enter the new year.

Wear a mask

Watch your distance

Wash your hands

Get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn

Stay home if you are sick

Limit interactions and social gatherings

Minimize travel

For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit: health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.