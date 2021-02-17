Advertisement

Houston on boil water notice amid power outages, freezing weather

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The hits keep coming in Texas amid a severe cold snap.

Houston, the fourth most populous city in the nation, is under a boil water notice.

Houston Public Works issued the notice Wednesday morning, asking people to boil their water for at least two minutes and then let cool before using.

The office of Mayor Sylvester Turner told people who don’t have the means to boil water to use bottled water if they have it.

About 2.7 million households were still without power across the state Tuesday night, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said.

Texas residents have dealt with widespread blackouts since Monday.

Overall, at least 20 people have died during the cold that struck the southern Plains and South, the Associated Press reported, some while struggling to stay warm in their homes.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield City Utilities doing more rolling blackouts
LATEST POWER OUTAGES: Order for rolling blackouts lifted for Springfield’s City Utilities, Liberty Utilities
Steady snow early in the morning will become more scattered and light much of the day.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow diminishing this morning
Tenants without heat for fourth night.
On Your Side: Springfield tenants without heat for 4th night
Springfield Public Works Snow Plow Truck
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued into Wednesday
First Alert Weather: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snowfall through Wednesday

Latest News

The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Microsoft messaging app Teams crashes
Crash involves semis on I-44 near Halltown, Mo.
Crews reopen I-44 near Halltown, Mo. after crash involving semis
A Pakistani Taliban militant who shot Malala Yousafzai in 2012, has threatened a second attempt...
Taliban tweet threatens Malala; Twitter removes account
The Justice Department has charged three North Korean computer programmers in a broad range of...
US charges North Korean computer programmers in global hacks