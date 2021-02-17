Iguana suffering from tumor euthanized at Dickerson Park Zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An iguana that went from the streets to Springfield to Dickerson Park had to be euthanized Monday for an untreatable tumor. The zoo posted this to its Facebook page about the death of Benji:

We are sad to share Benji the male iguana was humanely euthanized yesterday due to a very extensive tumor adhered to his bladder. While the zoo medical team did perform surgery, it was clear the tumor was too much, and the tough decision was made so Benji would not suffer.

Benji was known for his rather unpleasant attitude, not uncommon in grown male iguanas. But, might have something to do with the fact he was abandoned and found on a Springfield street in the middle of the night.

He was voted Most Likely to Wind Up on Live PD in the Keepers Choice Awards a couple of years ago, but he was respected, admired, tough, cranky, and beautiful.

