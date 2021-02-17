Impacts of rolling blackouts felt throughout the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An ‘Energy Emergency Alert’ has been issued across the Ozarks.

Once again utility companies say there’s a critical need to save energy.

The Southwest Power Pool calls this a Level 2 alert.

Rolling blackouts start when the level is raised to 3.

“You hear about rolling blackouts out west. You don’t hear about that here. If you do hear about it it’s during the summer not winter,” said Jon Wagnon.

Taylor Scott said, “I understand the necessity of a rolling black out from the standpoint of helping the Southwest Power Pool situation along. However, some planning from a national standpoint or planning from a notification standpoint on the local level would be helpful.

The current national energy crisis isn’t just limited to big companies in big cities. It’s also having an impact on smaller companies in rural areas.

In some cases, presenting even more of a challenge to keep the flow of energy going to homes and businesses, whether its a rolling blackout or a complete power outage.

“It’s not fun. It’s not safe. We’ve got subarctic temperatures in Missouri. It’s not safe,” said Wagnon.

His biggest worry is his son.

“We have a small child. The severe weather coming in, the low temperatures, that could put him and my family in severe danger,” said Wagnon.

“We got power approximately 15 minutes ago,” said Scott.

He already went without power for more than 5 hours.

“We kind of hoped for 90 minutes or so. We called Liberty, waited around. At about 12:30, 1 o’clock we ended up having to run errands in order to stay warm in the car,” said Scott.

Both are Liberty Utilities customers. Like larger companies, they too, are part of the Southwest Power Pool. They are charged with ordering rolling blackouts throughout their service area to preserve the power grid spanning several states.

“What we really want to avoid are uncontrolled outages. That’s the purpose of this. As much as we don’t like it it’s a way to control it to keep it as minimal as possible,” said Kelli Price, with Liberty Utilities.

They operate a bit differently than companies in urban areas.

“One of the challenges is that we do have so many rural areas. We are spread out across the geography. But we have great crews. They are out there. They are working. You know what kind of conditions there are out there,” she said.

Officials say they will continue to do their best to provide service while dealing with the crisis.

Customers are hoping for the best.

“Hopefully the next time a rolling blackout occurs Liberty’s fixed the extra outages and it will only be our actual blackout instead of outages this next time,” said Scott.

Jon Wagnon said, “Do what you can. Even if it’s something small like unplugging your phone charger at night. If you’re not charging your phone turn your phone off at night when you go to bed so you can conserve that way.”

Liberty Utilities notified the City of Fair Grove of a possible 45 minute shutoff. It could happen between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Currently, there are about 150 outages in the Hollister area in Taney County.

