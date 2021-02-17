Large water pipe bursts at Springfield apartment complex as cold temperatures continue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cleanup efforts lasted all day at a Springfield apartment complex on Tuesday after a water pipe burst led to a massive rush of water down a staircase inside the building.

A rush of water and sounding fire alarms startled several people at Aspen Springfield near downtown during the early morning hours on Monday.

“I was watching Netflix and heard the fire alarms go off,” resident Dallas Finley said. “I thought it was a apart of the show I was watching. It took a few minutes and then it got quiet in the show and I was like wait, that’s actually happening in our apartment.”

Residents were surprised to find what triggered the alarm.

“So I walked over here and there was just a group of people and I was like what in the heck is going on? And they were just like go look,” Finley said. “And I looked and it was bad.”

An ordinary staircase had quickly turned into a raging river.

“I heard a bunch of noise and rushing water,” Finley said. “It was like, have you ever been by a waterfall? That’s what it sounded like.”

Finley said the water was rushing throughout the entire staircase.

“There was water hitting the ceiling, water shooting out almost hitting us,” he said. “You could look down and see the water going down the stairwell all the way around.”

While Finley’s apartment escaped any damage, a handful of apartments below took a hit from that plummeting water.

“This was like the worst part, my room on the first floor” resident Jonny Estrada said. “And then going in here, I guess my bathroom was a lot worse than my actual area where my bed is.”

Estrada said he was not home when the pipe actually burst, but his roommates let him know what happened and that there could possibly be damage inside the apartment.

Estrada said some water even seeped in through the vents, but fortunately he said the damage does not seem too extensive.

”Other than water staining the floor and what not is in the walls and all of this, it’s pretty much limited,” he said.

Quite a bit of effort was involved in the cleanup, Estrada said.

“Firefighters and others were here I guess squeezing water out and away from the doors,” he said. “And the ownership was trying to do everything they can to help get the water out.”

The Springfield Fire Department was heavily involved in the cleanup process.

“Not only did we help shut the water off, but we helped salvage the property” Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington said. “So we’re gonna help the building and help make it flow where it needs to flow so it doesn’t continue to flow and cause damage to the structure.”

Dripping from the burst has stopped, but cleanup of the ice and slush could take quite a bit of time. A large amount of the water froze along parts of a nearby sidewalk and street.

Chief Pennington said a substantial amount of calls have been alarm calls, due to ruptured pipes. The flowing water can even lead to a power outage when this happens. SFD said pipes may continue to do so as these cold temps stick around, so they suggest people keep some faucets dripping.

