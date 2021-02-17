Moms & Money: The Jungle Gym

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the recent, bitter cold temperatures, many families have been huddled inside. It’s easy to daydream of being at a warm beach somewhere. When that’s not possible, families in Springfield can head to The Jungle Gym.

“It’s an indoor playground designed to for kids up to age eight. It includes a huge sandbox, as well as swings and play ground space, a trampoline as well as a baby area” said owner, Tobi Roesler.

It’s located in Shield’s Plaza on South Campbell. Roesler says it offers something unique to families in the area.

“It’s a space where families can play together. We encourage our parents to get in the sandbox and play with their kids” said Roesler.

Parents are also taking advantage of the space to get some work done.

“Because we offer the WIFI, there are parents who can do the home schooling piece or virtual learning piece while their other kids are playing” said Roesler.

It’s also a space where parents are finding friendship and connection during Covid-19 and cold winter months.

”I think a lot of times parents enjoy having that environment where they can talk to another parent because of the way our facility is set up. You can see everywhere here. You can have those conversations with another mom or somebody new” said Roesler.

For, mother of two Emily Kavanaugh, it’s been crucial over the past year.

“It’s really easy when your kid is playing with another and then you’re standing next to a fellow parent and you’re saying “”oh my gosh, look at how well they’re doing.”” Before you know it, you’re exchanging phone numbers and hanging out at the park” said Kavanaugh.

As a stay-at-home mom, Kavanaugh also says it’s important for her family to find affordable outings.

“It ranks pretty high for us. It’s just paying for the kids, there’s not really a fee for the adults” said Kavanaugh.

The Jungle Gym also offers a lunch area where families are free to bring own snacks. They close for the noon hour each day to deep clean the space. Right now, due to Covid, they are limiting the number of people inside. If you plan to visit, they ask that you all ahead.

They are open for free play Tuesday-Saturday. On Mondays they are open for private parties who children who are immunocomproised or have sensitive medical conditions.

