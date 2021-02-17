Advertisement

Nixa High School wrestling team shovels driveways for the elderly

Nixa High School wrestling team shovels driveways.
Nixa High School wrestling team shovels driveways.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa High School wrestlers got off the mat and outside to help those in need after Wednesday’s snow.

The students grabbed their shovel helping elderly or ill homeowners clear snowy driveways. The wrestlers and coaches broke into four groups, making quick work of the snow. 

Head coach Dustin Martin says the project means a lot to the community.

“I’ve had at least three people tell me they teared up and were so thankful for us helping them,” said Coach Martin. “One lady is trying to get her second vaccination tomorrow so she needed her driveway cleared so she could get out. Nixa has been such a supportive community with our wrestling room and and passing our bonds that it’s a great way to get out in the community and help out.”

The team cleared more than 20 driveways.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield City Utilities doing more rolling blackouts
LATEST POWER OUTAGES: Order for rolling blackouts lifted for Springfield’s City Utilities, Liberty Utilities
Slow warm-up on the way
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow diminishing this afternoon
Tenants without heat for fourth night.
On Your Side: Springfield tenants without heat for 4th night
Springfield Public Works Snow Plow Truck
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued into Wednesday
Pipe bursts at Springfield apartment complex
Large water pipe bursts at Springfield apartment complex as cold temperatures continue

Latest News

Barry County residents Steven and Mandy mattingly say snow days can be fun for many people, but...
Brutal stretch of winter weather creates new obstacles for Ozarks farmers
Farmers in the Ozarks weather through the snow
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 600 new cases; Arkansas adds 650+ cases
Protecting your electronics from damage after a power outage; What your insurance will cover
Protecting your electronics from damage after a power outage; What your insurance will cover