Nixa High School wrestling team shovels driveways for the elderly

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa High School wrestlers got off the mat and outside to help those in need after Wednesday’s snow.

The students grabbed their shovel helping elderly or ill homeowners clear snowy driveways. The wrestlers and coaches broke into four groups, making quick work of the snow.

Head coach Dustin Martin says the project means a lot to the community.

“I’ve had at least three people tell me they teared up and were so thankful for us helping them,” said Coach Martin. “One lady is trying to get her second vaccination tomorrow so she needed her driveway cleared so she could get out. Nixa has been such a supportive community with our wrestling room and and passing our bonds that it’s a great way to get out in the community and help out.”

The team cleared more than 20 driveways.

