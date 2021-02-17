Pipes burst inside Missouri State University dorm, Plaster Student Union creating a mess

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The extreme cold damaged pipes on the Missouri State University campus, including a dormitory and inside the food court located at Plaster Student Union.

Students returned to their rooms inside the Blair-Shannon dormitory Wednesday afternoon after the pipes burst in a commons area. Students captured the mess on their phones.

Missouri State University Engineer and Facilities Director Brad Kielhofner says crews limited the damage to the commons area on the lower floor. He says staff is assessing the damage inside the ceiling.

Across campus, the damage is worse inside Plaster Student Union. Pipes burst inside the ceiling of the food court. Kielhofner says the water damage is so bad, the school closed the food court area. It may not open until Monday. The staff is assessing the damage.

Temperatures for days in the Ozarks dropped from -15 to -25 degrees.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.