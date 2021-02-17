Advertisement

Pipes burst inside Missouri State University dorm, Plaster Student Union creating a mess

Blair-Shannon House on the MSU campus.
Blair-Shannon House on the MSU campus.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The extreme cold damaged pipes on the Missouri State University campus, including a dormitory and inside the food court located at Plaster Student Union.

Students returned to their rooms inside the Blair-Shannon dormitory Wednesday afternoon after the pipes burst in a commons area. Students captured the mess on their phones.

Missouri State University Engineer and Facilities Director Brad Kielhofner says crews limited the damage to the commons area on the lower floor. He says staff is assessing the damage inside the ceiling.

Across campus, the damage is worse inside Plaster Student Union. Pipes burst inside the ceiling of the food court. Kielhofner says the water damage is so bad, the school closed the food court area. It may not open until Monday. The staff is assessing the damage.

Temperatures for days in the Ozarks dropped from -15 to -25 degrees.

