Protecting your electronics from damage after a power outage; What your insurance will cover

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City Utilities alerted KY3 Wednesday afternoon it is at energy emergency level one, meaning demand is stabilizing and conditions are improving.

Still, we are being asked to continue trying to conserve energy. When it comes to power outages, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said it’s best to unplug your appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

“I worked late Monday night, came back Tuesday morning, and everything was still on, everything was working, except for this: the main console,” said Springfield recording studio owner Nick Sibley.

Sibley fears his equipment fell victim to a power surge that could have occurred during City Utilities’ rolling blackouts.

”When I googled it I said, you know, ‘control-24 down’ and I got on there and saw several other people that said ‘we had a brown out in our town and everything was fine except for our board,” Sibley said. “So, I think that’s probably what happened because it hasn’t gone out in 15 years.”

Sibley said he had to cancel recording sessions and push back some of his work until the board can be fixed. He has a high deductible, so he tells KY3 he hasn’t checked in with his insurance company.

But, what if this happens to your electronics at home? Bryant Young with Insurers of the Ozarks said it all depends on your plan.

”You could seek some coverage on your homeowners insurance policy for a power surge that damages some of your appliances or equipment at home, however there is some specific endorsements you have to buy to get that coverage,”Young explained.

He said it varies by coverage plan, but Young says having the coverage doesn’t guarantee money back in your pocket.

”So if it’s your Xbox and its $400 worth of damage and you have a $500 deductible, you’re not going to collect anything because it’s less than your $500 deductible,” Young said.

It’s not electronics that has insurers like Young most worried. He tells KY3 “Young tells KY3 insurers see their biggest increase in car insurance claims while people are sliding off the roads.

As far as other winter-weather related claims, Young said your insurance coverage plan may be able to help. He explained that repairs to fix water damage from bursting pipes is usually covered, whereas a fridge full of spoiled food from a power outage most likely will not.

