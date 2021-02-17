Rep. Billy Long remembers Missouri native Rush Limbaugh

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.) reflected on the life and legacy of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh. Limbaugh passed away Wednesday after a year-long battle with advanced lung cancer.

Limbaugh was a Missouri native from Cape Girardeau and inspired Long, who was an auctioneer and radio host for several years.

Long felt that Limbaugh’s roots in the Show Me State brought Midwestern values and life to millions of loyal fans and listeners far and wide.

Here is how other members of the Missouri congressional delegation are remembering Limbaugh:

From his first job in high school as a radio personality in Cape Girardeau to the EIB Network, Rush Limbaugh changed the way Americans talked about issues every day. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) February 17, 2021

Sen. Josh Hawley on the passing of Rush Limbaugh:



"A proud son of Missouri, Rush Limbaugh was a voice for the voiceless. He changed talk radio, but more importantly, Rush changed the conversation to speak up for the forgotten, and challenge the establishment." — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) February 17, 2021

America truly lost an icon today.



A native Missourian, Rush Limbaugh ushered in a new era of conservatism, championing freedom and the American Dream to millions of listeners over his accomplished radio career. May he rest in peace.https://t.co/w9lIvuQGKi — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) February 17, 2021

Missouri has lost one of its favorite sons, and the country has lost a hero. For over three decades, Rush inspired millions of people.



He was able to cut through the spin and propaganda to provide clarity in a complicated world unlike anything we’ve ever seen. — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) February 17, 2021

He was a Missouri institution. We rarely agreed, but no one can deny his influence. My best to his family, especially to my law school buddy, his younger brother Doc. https://t.co/cMH0pXsL7D — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 17, 2021

