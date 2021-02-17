Advertisement

Rep. Billy Long remembers Missouri native Rush Limbaugh

By Alana Austin
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.) reflected on the life and legacy of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh. Limbaugh passed away Wednesday after a year-long battle with advanced lung cancer.

Limbaugh was a Missouri native from Cape Girardeau and inspired Long, who was an auctioneer and radio host for several years.

Long felt that Limbaugh’s roots in the Show Me State brought Midwestern values and life to millions of loyal fans and listeners far and wide.

Here is how other members of the Missouri congressional delegation are remembering Limbaugh:

