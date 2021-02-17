Robbers get away with $60 worth of pizza from a delivery driver in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say two men got away with $60 worth of pizza from a Domino’s delivery driver Wednesday morning.

Police say the store on West Chestnut Expressway took the order. The driver took the pizza’s to the 2400 block of West Lincoln between Mount Vernon and Walnut Streets around 2:30 a.m.

Two men standing on a corner approached the driver, one of the men showed a gun and asked for the food. The men didn’t take any money.

Police believe the robbers gave the store an address on Lincoln Street, but they didn’t have any connection to the house.

The driver wasn’t hurt.

