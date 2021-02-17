Advertisement

Robbers get away with $60 worth of pizza from a delivery driver in Springfield, Mo.

(WHSV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say two men got away with $60 worth of pizza from a Domino’s delivery driver Wednesday morning.

Police say the store on West Chestnut Expressway took the order. The driver took the pizza’s to the 2400 block of West Lincoln between Mount Vernon and Walnut Streets around 2:30 a.m.

Two men standing on a corner approached the driver, one of the men showed a gun and asked for the food. The men didn’t take any money.

Police believe the robbers gave the store an address on Lincoln Street, but they didn’t have any connection to the house.

The driver wasn’t hurt.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield City Utilities doing more rolling blackouts
LATEST POWER OUTAGES: Order for rolling blackouts lifted for Springfield’s City Utilities, Liberty Utilities
Steady snow early in the morning will become more scattered and light much of the day.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow diminishing this morning
Tenants without heat for fourth night.
On Your Side: Springfield tenants without heat for 4th night
Springfield Public Works Snow Plow Truck
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued into Wednesday
First Alert Weather: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snowfall through Wednesday

Latest News

Snow covered roads in Springfield, Mo.
Second round of snow is impacting the Wednesday morning commute
Steady snow early in the morning will become more scattered and light much of the day.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow diminishing this morning
Snow diminishing to flurries today
power pole
Impacts of rolling blackouts felt throughout the Ozarks