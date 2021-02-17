School districts in the Ozarks prepare students to learn from home during snow days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of schools cancelled class again for Wednesday because of messy roads. Many others are turning to all virtual learning for a while. With Alternative Methods of Instruction, schools now have options for students to stay focused on snow days.

The Republic School District, for instance, announced Wednesday will be a traditional snow day. However, if the school needs to call off again on Thursday, it will use Alternative Methods of Instruction for the first time this winter.

Megan Johnson said there’s nothing like the joy of a snow day, especially for her first grader.

“The traditional old snow days with hot chocolate, sledding and that kind of thing,” she said.

On the other hand, the Republic mom also loves spending the summer with her kids.

“I’m thankful that they’re bringing these AMI days in and we’re not going to have to extend the school year,” Johnson said.

Johnson and other parents picked up their kids’ Chromebooks from Republic schools Tuesday, which they’ll use if winter wipes out more in person classes.

The Nixa School District has not used any snow days so far, but has kept students engaged with virtual learning. Superintendent Dr. Gearl Loden said independent, virtual learning days are mostly review sessions and check-ins with teachers, aimed at keeping students from falling behind.

“It’s very beneficial right now because we’re still trying to recover several of our young people because of COVID,” he said. “They got behind because of last spring. We’re trying to be very productive.”

Loden said virtual learning days are not designed to keep a student staring at a computer screen for an entire school day. He said this planning is more laid back than last spring, when students and teachers were interacting all day, every day. Loden said students still have plenty of time in their day free to be kids and enjoy the snow.

Loden said the virtual learning days allow teachers to meet together and do planning. He said the school is open on some days when class is not held in person because of weather, to allow teachers to work in their classrooms if they choose.

He said AMI days do require attendance and lesson completion. However, Wednesday will be the last AMI day the Nixa School District can use. Loden said the school will continue to post resources for parents to use to continue learning at home during additional snow days. A spokesperson said students won’t be required to check-in and do work on those extra days.

“We’re learning and evolving probably at a faster rate now than we would have. The online, virtual learning is here to stay and will continue to evolve,” he said. “COVID’s probably helped us move up five years in one.”

Dr. Chris Neale, Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Quality Schools with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, said districts across the state have had to adapt to the changing coronavirus situation. He said now, schools have learning options in place in case of different disruptions, like a snow storm.

“This is the hardest year I can remember for schools,” he said.

Neale said, typically, each school must make up the first 36 hours lost to inclement weather and half of the hours beyond 36.

In the 2020-2021 school year, Neale said, DESE allowed administrators to add 36 hours for short-term alternative instruction, whether through technology or paper packets. That means schools do not have to make up their five AMI days, but would have to make up any days beyond that.

Some school district have days built into their calendars to keep from adding those to the end of the year.

“It is intended for weather, certainly, but maybe a utility outage and it does mention something like even a contagious disease,” he said.

Neale said schools have to focus on following the guidelines in order to continue receiving state funding.

Each district must have an approved AMI plan, which should include details about how lessons would be taught and how they would be given to students.

“We have teacher availability, the frequency of instruction, the frequency of feedback,” he said. “We just tried to take a step back from the details and ask questions we would ask of any great classroom teacher. How are you going to deliver the material? How does the material align to what you would’ve taught under your curriculum?”

Dr. Neale said not all districts will make the same decisions, but they have options to get state funding and keep their school year schedule in tact.

Johnson said this experience has taught her daughter a bigger lesson than any math or reading.

“Kids are resilient. It’s been so adorable to see how self-sufficient she can be,” she said. “So I’m excited this is going to give her some time and some contact with her teacher even on her days off.”

For a full list of school closings, click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.