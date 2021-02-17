Advertisement

Second round of snow is impacting the Wednesday morning commute

Snow covered roads in Springfield, Mo.
Snow covered roads in Springfield, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Roads are snow covered as another winter storm hits the Ozarks.

At 4:45 a.m. around two inches of snow had already fallen in Springfield. The heaviest snow is expected to move out of the area around 7:00 a.m.

Light snow showers or flurries are expected to linger throughout the day.

More than 250 school districts, colleges and universities have canceled classes on Wednesday. Some of those schools are having virtual or AMI Days.

There is some relief on the horizon. The temperature on Friday is expected to reach 32 degrees which would be the first time the temperatures reaches freezing or above in 13 days. Highs in the 40′s are predicted for the weekend with 54 degrees in the forecast for next Tuesday.

