Springfield’s Convoy of Hope delivering water, supplies to those impacted by power outages in Texas

The Blanco Vista neighborhood of San Marcos was blanketed with several inches of snow as a...
The Blanco Vista neighborhood of San Marcos was blanketed with several inches of snow as a massive winter weather system caused power outages across Texas. As Texas utility operators and politicians squabbled over responsibility for "load shedding" and "rolling blackouts" Tuesday, many residents scrambled simply to stay warm and alive.(Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope will deploy several tractor trailers full of water and emergency relief supplies to help affected communities around Dallas and Houston.

The trucks will leave Thursday.

More than four million remain without power in Texas as a result of winter storms bringing record low temperatures to the south. Frozen pipes have burst across the state, and many cities are being forced to shut off the water altogether. Boil orders will be in place for weeks to come as water systems come back online, leaving millions of families without access to basic needs.

“Our partnerships with local churches and organizations are essential to our disaster relief efforts,” said Nick Wiersma, VP Disaster Services for Convoy of Hope. “They enable us to respond quickly in times of crisis, and provide aid to those who desperately need it.”

Convoy of Hope has also distributed more than 200 million meals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, or to support Convoy of Hope’s Crisis Relief Fund visit: https://www.convoyofhope.org/donate/disasterservices/crisis-relief-fund/.

