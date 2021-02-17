Advertisement

Stone County, Mo. deputies searching for suspected shooter; believed to be in Springfield

Neighboring Barry County authorities already issued a warrant for the arrest of Anthony Sandridge.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - The Stone County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of shooting another man in the neck.

Neighboring Barry County authorities already issued a warrant for the arrest of Anthony Sandridge.

Investigators believe he is in the Springfield area. They say he is involved in a shooting on February 13 at a house on State Highway H. The victim remains is stable condition.

If you see Sandridge,

