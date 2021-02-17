Stone County, Mo. deputies searching for suspected shooter; believed to be in Springfield

GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - The Stone County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of shooting another man in the neck.

Neighboring Barry County authorities already issued a warrant for the arrest of Anthony Sandridge.

Investigators believe he is in the Springfield area. They say he is involved in a shooting on February 13 at a house on State Highway H. The victim remains is stable condition.

If you see Sandridge,

THE STONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS LOOKING FOR A SPRINGFIELD MAN WHO THEY SAY SHOT ANOTHER MAN IN THE NECK. SATURDAY’S SHOOTING HAPPENED AT A HOUSE ON “H” HIGHWAY. A WITNESS TOLD DEPUTIES THE SUSPECT TOOK OFF AFTER THE SHOOTING. IF YOU HAVE SEEN HIM, CALL 9-1-1 OR YOUR POLICE DEPARTMENT. THE VICTIM IS IN STABLE CONDITION AND IS EXPECTED TO SURVIVE.###

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.