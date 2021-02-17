Stone County, Mo. deputies searching for suspected shooter; believed to be in Springfield
GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - The Stone County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of shooting another man in the neck.
Neighboring Barry County authorities already issued a warrant for the arrest of Anthony Sandridge.
Investigators believe he is in the Springfield area. They say he is involved in a shooting on February 13 at a house on State Highway H. The victim remains is stable condition.
