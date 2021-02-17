Virtual learning days add unique set of challenges for children with special education needs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School districts across the Ozarks are deciding whether students will have traditional snow days or virtual learning during this winter weather. That decision can lead to a different set of challenges for children with special education needs.

Elizabeth Obrey has two children with special education needs and says virtual learning can be difficult for them because they aren’t as responsive to her as a teacher.

”School is school and home is home and that brings in another difficulty or challenge because as parents to that child, that student, we are a parent,” Obrey says. “We are not a teacher.”

Obrey says it’s common for kids to have the same teacher year after year and that’s who they associate school with.

“While we do teach our children and we work on life skills, sitting down and working on some of those academics can be quite challenging when we’re talking about a student that needs a constant one on one or needs help focusing and then re-focusing again,” Obrey says.

The educational liaison for Abilities First, Bobbi Bellamy, works with families throughout the Ozarks. Bellamy says the lack of structure with online learning can cause anxiety for a child with a differing ability.

“It’s very confusing and their whole day gets disrupted,” Bellamy says. “They might have a horrible meltdown of expressing themselves because they’re so frustrated and the trauma of once they get settled into that routine and then it changes again, it’s very hard for them and the entire family.”

Virtual learning can put a lot of pressure on families to make sure kids complete their assignments, which takes up a lot of time. Obrey says parents who work may not have a lot of time available.

“Especially if that family is working,” Obrey says. “They might have other children in the home. There’s a lot of different things that come into play when we’re talking about having our children at home and teaching them.”

Obrey says her children’s school district and the teachers have been accommodating with her family and its needs throughout the school year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.