Authorities arrest man wanted for stealing multiple vehicles, trailers in West Plains

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted for stealing multiple vehicles and trailers in West Plains over the last few days is behind bars.

Authorities arrested Jeremiah Partee, 42, of Mountain Home, Arkansas.

The West Plains Police Department says four trailers were stolen from multiple locations, including Endurance Church, Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply.

On Wednesday, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office contacted West Plains police with information on the car used to steal a trailer at Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply. Later that afternoon, deputies arrested a suspect in a stolen Ford Taurus, later identified as Partee, during a vehicle pursuit.

Investigators from West Plains Police Department interviewed Partee on Thursday. During the interview, Partee offered information to investigators which led to officers recovering most of the stolen trailers.

Partee, who was on parole from the Missouri Department of Corrections, is facing multiple felony charges in Howell County, Ozark County and Baxter County for the thefts. He is now being held in the Baxter County Jail pending formal charges.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.