Authorities investigate house explosion in Lebanon, Mo.

(Gray Media)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating a house explosion Thursday afternoon in a Lebanon, Missouri neighborhood.

Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider says it happened around 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Cedarcrest Drive.

A neighbor tells KY3 the house was flattened and debris has reached several homes in the neighborhood.

It’s unknown whether anyone suffered any injuries, and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Details are limited. KY3 is sending a crew to the scene. We will update as more information becomes available.

