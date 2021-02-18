Advertisement

Car pulled from a flooded street after a water main break in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A tow truck pulled a car from a flooded street Thursday morning. A water main break spilled more than a foot of water onto West Avenue near College Street.

The street is currently blocked off, and officers are urging people to drive with caution this morning.

The driver stayed in the car until the tow truck pulled the vehicle out of the water.

The driver wasn’t hurt.

