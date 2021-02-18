Car pulled from a flooded street after a water main break in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A tow truck pulled a car from a flooded street Thursday morning. A water main break spilled more than a foot of water onto West Avenue near College Street.

The street is currently blocked off, and officers are urging people to drive with caution this morning.

The driver stayed in the car until the tow truck pulled the vehicle out of the water.

The driver wasn’t hurt.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.