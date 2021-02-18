COVID-19 vaccine side-effect mimics breast cancer symptoms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you plan on receiving your COVID-19 vaccine and have an upcoming mammogram scheduled, make sure to let your doctor know. One of the side-effects of the vaccine is lymph nodes can become enlarged, which can also be a sign of breast cancer.

“So the COVID-19 vaccine does not give you breast cancer as far as we know so far.” said radiologist Dr. Amber Lackey. “There is no link to the covid vaccine and breast cancer. It just may show up that the lymph nodes themselves are a little bit enlarged.”

Enlarged lymph nodes are a typical immune response.

“There’s a whole variety of reason why one side of lymph nodes could be enlarged that is not breast cancer, so try not to panic; it definitely has a whole list of benign possibilities,” Said Dr. Lackey.

Enlarged lymph nodes can last up to four weeks, but you should call your primary care doctor if you are concerned.

“Certainly, if you can get your mammogram screening in before you receive your COIVD vaccine, that would be ideal. So if you know a month from now you will be getting your vaccine, maybe you can squeeze in your screening before you get the vaccine,” said Dr.Lackey

If there is a concern about your screening, you can expect to schedule a follow-up appointment and additional screening to determine if any other exams are necessary.

