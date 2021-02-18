CoxHealth closes its COVID-19 ICU wing at Cox South Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth noted a milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday morning.

President Steve Edwards announced on Twitter the COVID-19 ICU wing built earlier this year is closed. CoxHealth added the wing after cases began to rise in the summer.

“This is a moment of celebration as we vacated the emergency COVID-19 ICU,” said Edwards. “Our number of COVID-19 patients at Cox South has dropped to 43, and only 5 critical. We are mindful of future worries, but for now, HERE COMES THE SUN!”

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported 71 hospitalizations between Cox South and Mercy Hospitals. Health leaders report cases have declined throughout the month of February.

