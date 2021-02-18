Advertisement

CoxHealth closes its COVID-19 ICU wing at Cox South Hospital

President Steve Edwards announced on Twitter the COVID-19 ICU wing built earlier this year is...
President Steve Edwards announced on Twitter the COVID-19 ICU wing built earlier this year is closed.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth noted a milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday morning.

President Steve Edwards announced on Twitter the COVID-19 ICU wing built earlier this year is closed. CoxHealth added the wing after cases began to rise in the summer.

“This is a moment of celebration as we vacated the emergency COVID-19 ICU,” said Edwards. “Our number of COVID-19 patients at Cox South has dropped to 43, and only 5 critical. We are mindful of future worries, but for now, HERE COMES THE SUN!”

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported 71 hospitalizations between Cox South and Mercy Hospitals. Health leaders report cases have declined throughout the month of February.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs in the 40s this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Lingering Cold but Warmth on the Horizon
Blair-Shannon House on the MSU campus.
Pipes burst inside Missouri State University dorm, Plaster Student Union creating a mess
Pipe bursts at Springfield apartment complex
Large water pipe bursts at Springfield apartment complex as cold temperatures continue
Snow covers streets in Springfield, Mo.
Round of snow impacts roads for Wednesday morning commute in the Ozarks
Crash involves semis on I-44 near Halltown, Mo.
Crews reopen I-44 near Halltown, Mo. after crash involving semis

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a patient adjusts his face mask as he leaves a COVID-19...
Experts warn against COVID-19 variants as states reopen
Coronavirus vaccines
Missouri health leaders collaborate with Area Agencies on Aging to ensure vaccines for seniors
FILE - In this Friday, March 27, 2020 file photo, William Samuels delivers caskets to the...
US life expectancy drops a year in pandemic, most since WWII
New studies published this week suggest the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can protect against new...
Winter storms slow COVID-19 vaccinations amid variant concerns