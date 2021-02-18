Expect hazardous sidewalks as temperatures continue to stay below freezing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Temperatures will stay below freezing for a few more days. As cars drive on roads they will melt the snow, causing them to refreeze overnight.

Neighborhood roads will continue to be the problem over the coming days. Expect to skid and slide as your driving in neighborhoods, the powdery snow on top is hiding the packed and icy layer beneath. Many sidewalks and parking lots go unplowed.

Wave after wave of wintry weather has only made these driving and walking conditions hazardous.

Since Sunday, 110 cases of weather related patients have been admitted into Cox Hospital. Cox has also treated three patients with frostbite. 21 patients have been treated for car weather related accidents.

At Mercy, between February 7 and 14, there have been 175 falls.

Dr. Michael Bauer, a physician with Mercy, said, “From these falls from the recent weather, there Have been ankle fractures, wrist fractures, shoulder fractures, sprains and strains.”

Senior citizens are at a greater risk for weather related falls.

“If they sustain those types of injuries that can be devastating to them and sometimes lead to surgeries that put them out of commission for a period of time,” Dr. Bauer said.

Shoes with good traction and holding hand rails can only do so much to protect you from a fall Alex Cobb with SeniorAge said don’t take the risk, and stay home.

“Order in, whether it be groceries or food whatever the case may be. Order it in and have it delivered to you,” Cobb said.

Cobb asks you to check on your senior neighbors during inclement weather.

“Make sure they have a path to their mailbox, most seniors are going to want to check their mail every day,” Cobb said.

Offer to walk their dog for them during bad weather so they do not risk walking on icy sidewalks.

“If you do have to be out in the weather, be very cautious and be aware of your surroundings,” Dr. Bauer said.

Cobb said during these waves of wintry weather, SeniorAge has reached out to their community to warn them of the dangerous weather conditions and the safety risks with walking on snowy and icy sidewalks. They say SeniorAge has not received any reports from their community of falls.

