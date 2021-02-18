Advertisement

First-time donor surprises Habitat for Humanity of Springfield with $74,000 donation

Volunteers constructing a house with Habitat for Humanity.
Volunteers constructing a house with Habitat for Humanity.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An unexpected donor recently surprised Habitat for Humanity of Springfield with a $74,000 donation.

Habitat for Humanity says the donation was a pleasant surprise and came from a first-time donor.

After several phone calls to the bank, and frantic searching online and through the database, it was clear this incredibly generous gift came from a donor with no known interaction with the nonprofit, according to Habitat for Humanity.

“A gift like this is simply jaw-dropping,” said Abby Glenn, Development Director for HFHS. “It’s overwhelming to think our mission meant so much to this person. We only wish we had known them so we could properly thank them and their loved ones.”

Habitat For Humanity plans to use the funds to support its affordable housing programs through building safe and affordable homes, completing critical home repairs, and providing financial literacy and homeowner education classes to the community.

For more information on Habitat of Humanity of Springfield, CLICK HERE.

