Global manufacturer based in Springfield works to conserve power amid regional energy crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Paul Mueller Company, based in Springfield, has a global impact.

Company officials say with that comes a responsibility to the global community to take action during times of crisis.

“We have to pull together as a community. We turned to each other and said, hey, how do we tackle this challenge. Not only, the challenges we have internally but how can we play a part in the effort across the city,” Global Marketing Manager, Jay Holden.

The million square foot factory manufactures everything from milk coolers to pharmaceutical equipment for companies world-wide. Leaders didn’t think twice when the entire community was asked to conserve energy.

“We immediately began curtailing out usage of natural gas, electricity and all those things and have plans to continue that throughout the entire situation,” he said.

Like many of City Utilities’ residential customers, this industry has struggled a bit this week.

“It has been full of it’s challenges,” explained Holden.

He says the plant lost power due to a rolling blackout. That’s not only an inconvenience for production but a potential safety hazard.

“We suspended loads throughout the factory. For us, an energy outage is a moment of scrambling and making sure that everything is safe,” he said.

The campus, just off Chestnut Expressway, isn’t the only location.

“We have a plant in Iowa. They, of course, have experienced a lot of cold. They’re in this situation as well. We do business throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, lots of business in those places. Our heart really goes out to those people who are even less prepared than we are,” said Holden.

He says they are working on even more ways to be prepared for future emergencies.

Holden said, “We live and work in the community. It’s very important for Paul Mueller Company that we play our part no matter what the situation is.”

Right now, company officials say, their production has not been impacted by the need to conserve energy. That could change depending on how long the energy crisis lasts.

