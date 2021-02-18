Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Dozens of people spend days helping to track down a lost dog

Dozens of people came together to help track down this lost dog.
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a four day chase across Springfield ended with ascared, lost dog, finally back home.

Kamiko and Benji got out of their backyard on Janury 31st and the search was on. But unfortunately, only one of the dogs got a happy ending.

“We went out there and the gate was open, mysteriously. Somehow it got open.”

When Kylie Cantin’s two dogs disappeared from their home at Nichols and Fulbright, she immediately posted them on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page. .Animal control saw it and called her with some bad news. Benji, the Australian Shepherd mix, had been hit and didn’t survive.

“We got that call and had to accept that, but Kamiko was still out there and it wasn’t over yet.”

The sad update about Benji passing and Kamiko still running, spurred a lot of people to watch for the Sharpei, German Shepherd mix.

“I counted the text messages and the comments and over 50 to 70 people were texting me, calling me, helping me, saying they were seeing her.”

But Kylie and her mom kept missing Kamiko by just minutes. Then, on the 5th day, a woman who had seen the posts, spotted the scared dog and was able to box her into a fenced backyard and call Kylie.

“The woman just parked her car in front of the gate to keep her in there because Kamiko wouldn’t come anywhere near her. She kept eyes on her, kept her in that backyard. As soon as we pulled in, she could recognize her our vehicle sound and she popped her head around the corner and I got down and was like Kamiko! And she just started wiggling and being so happy.”

Kylie is so happy that so many people were willing to help in the search and says without all their sightings, she believes Kamiko would have met the same fate as Benji.’

" It was so crazy the whole community came together to find this one dog for us. It was unbelievable.”

If you have a lost pet, be sure to submit them to the Leigh’s Lost and Found page. We can repost them every three days.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

