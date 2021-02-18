Nixa restaurant owner frustrated by natural gas cutback notice that caused her to close business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

For the last two days Farm Fresh Steakhouse and Bakery in Nixa has been closed after owner Stephanie Wigger got a notice from Spire Natural Gas, the area’s supplier.

“Due to disruptions in natural gas production regions and interstate pipelines that serve Spire, we’re temporarily unable to provide service to your business due to the extreme cold and are implementing an emergency curtailment plan effective immediately,” the notice read.

“They (the messages) started coming about 2:30 in the morning, about every hour to an hour-and-a-half all night long,” Wigger said.

Alarmed, Stephanie wasn’t sure if her service was being totally cut off or severely curtained, but she couldn’t get any answers upon repeated attempts to reach the company, which is based in St. Louis with 1.7 million customers in Missouri, Alabama and Mississippi.

“It’s very frustrating that I can’t get hold of them to even find out,” she said. “I call the 800 number and there’s no one to talk to and ask why I can’t use my gas when my neighbors are using their gas three-doors-down to cook and serve food.”

We were also unsuccessful in our attempts to reach the company.

Stephanie’s restaurant is located in a strip mall surrounded by a number of other food establishments and after making some calls she discovered that virtually all of them remained open.

For instance, Bair’s, just five doors down in the same building, never got a notice of service interruption.

“No, ironically enough we weren’t notified,” Bair’s General Manager Joshua Wilson said. “Our heat, stove and fryers run off natural gas so for them to say that kind of gets you a little nervous.”

“Yeah, I’m just kind of wondering why we got the calls and e-mails and some of the other businesses who use Spire didn’t get them,” Wigger said. “It said all businesses would be affected so I assumed nobody was going to be able to be open.”

After receiving that notice Stephanie pointed out that her service apparently was never interrupted after all.

“They can’t just shut your gas off or your pilot lights will go out,” she said. “And when I came in last night my heat was working, my water heater was working and all my pilot lights were working. So apparently they didn’t ever shut me off. They just told me that I was going to be shut off so I didn’t open.”

Considering Farm Fresh opened right before the pandemic hit, Stephanie says this latest setback has her worried about her business’ future.

“I’m 100 percent worried about surviving,” she said. “All of us small restaurants are suffering. We’re all struggling We all used to have full dining rooms on a Friday night and we’re lucky now to have 20 percent of that. My employees really rely on that paycheck and we have not been able to bring back all the employees we laid off when COVID hit. It’s been a hard year for all of us.”

“I feel like we’re at one natural disaster after another since March of last year,” Wilson added. “You take the good with the bad and next week it’s supposed to warm up so things will hopefully get better.”

Stephanie plans on reopening Farm Fresh on Thursday and on Wednesday night she received a notice from Spire that their curtailment period for small commercial and industrial businesses in southwest Missouri had been lifted.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.