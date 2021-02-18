On Your Side: Bipartisan push to waive unemployment overpayments in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -State lawmakers say there might be relief in sight for more than 45,000 Missourians.

As On Your Side first reported two weeks ago, many Missourians got unemployment checks during the pandemic by mistake. They were told they must pay some of it back. We’re talking $150 million total in overpayments.

NOTE: Scroll down to check out options if you get such a notice.

Legislation made it through a house committee. It should move to the house floor next week.

“We are trying to do this quickly so they have some relief,” said State Representative Jared Taylor.

Taylor is part of the bipartisan push to waive the federal portion of these overpayments. That federal portion is about 80 percent. Which could mean some folks would not have to pay back thousands. Welcomed news when many are struggling to get back on their feet.

“It’s terrifying. You got the weight of the state government coming after you looking for thousands of dollars and you don’t have it,” he said.

State workers don’t believe they cheated the system. The paperwork says non-fraud.

You might remember Stephanie San Paolo from our first story. She was laid off because of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020. She was told she must pay back about $2,000.

“I just want someone to explain to me why I owe it back in the first place,” said San Paolo.

She appealed. No court date set, but the collection process started. She says her employer was notified of garnishment.

“We are just trying to halt those collection efforts from the Department of Labor,” said Rep. Taylor.

If you or someone you know received an overpayment notice, here are options for disputing:

File an appeal.

Contact your state representative.

