On Your Side: PCH scam has COVID twist

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a COVID twist to the scam On Your Side has warned you about for years.

It’s the Publishers Clearing House scam. Swindlers call and say you’ve won. Martin Addie in Greene County got the call. The scammers told him he’d won five and a half millions dollars, plus a BMW. The scammer told him because of COVID, they’re only delivering small prizes. For big prizes, they call to notify winners. Which is not true. They also told Addie there’s a processing fee.

“We are only expecting you to basically share one percent of your winnings. If you can do the math, that’s like fifty-five thousand dollars,” said Addie.

Remember, that’s just not how it works. Just as you see on TV -- the real PCH surprises its winners. You should never have to pay to win. If you get this call, hang up.

