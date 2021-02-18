Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield City Utilities warns of scam calls impersonating supplier amid wintry weather

(KSPR)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Utilities is asking the public to watch out for scammers looking to take advantage of customers during wintry weather.

The company received reports Thursday of a scam call that appears to come from its phone number (863-9000). However, scammers are asking for payments in two different circumstances.

In one case, the caller threatens to disconnect your service in the next 30-60 minutes if you don’t pay them immediately. Another scam call makes a false promise, telling customers they will be able avoid being part of a rolling blackouts by paying the caller immediately.

“HANG UP immediately if you receive either of these calls or any questionable call,” says City Utilities. “If you’re concerned about the status of your account, send us a message or call us directly at 417-863-9000.”

City Utilities can only accept credit card information at a kiosk, through an online account, or with a secure automated IVR phone system.

‼ IMPORTANT SCAM ALERT ‼ ⚠ We've received reports today of a scam call that appears like it is coming from our phone...

Posted by City Utilities of Springfield, MO on Thursday, February 18, 2021

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

