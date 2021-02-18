Parents may seek ADHD diagnosis as kids struggle to continue virtual learning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As students continue to learn from home, some may have trouble focusing on their assignments, and parents may wonder if they should get their child tested for ADHD.

Zachary Bailey’s 11-year-old son, Finn, has been learning virtually throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s almost like kids are being expected to do a lot of things on their own and to navigate a lot of these websites and canvas and all these different things,” Bailey says. “It’s been a learning curve for him and for us.”

Finn has ADHD. Bailey says he’s been able to see his son struggle with learning firsthand.

“As opposed to relying on a teacher who can be doing the best job possible, but with the amount of kids they’ll have in their classroom, it’s not always easy for them to lay their focus on one student and figure out what’s going on with them,” Bailey says.

Burrell’s system director of youth integration, Dr. Kristen Thompson, says he’s not alone in that. Thompson says more parents are seeing firsthand how their kids learn.

“It’s been different especially for young kids who maybe this would be the year they would get identified because they’re in kindergarten, first or second grade when we really see those things show up,” Thompson says. “Now they aren’t with a teacher who’s often the first one to say hey I think there’s a problem.”

Thompson says the pandemic can cause anxiety or stress, which also leads to inattention and struggles with school. Thompson says a good evaluation is crucial because a part of the diagnosis is having difficulty in two different settings.

“School is often that setting, and right now school and home are the same. So it can be difficult to figure out, is this something that’s unique to home and this environment or is this actually having a cross-setting impact,” Thompson says. “We’re really looking to get input from teachers from prior years if ADHD’s really the accurate diagnosis.”

Structure is really important to help with focus and attention. Bailey says his family has been making a schedule every day to help Finn focus while learning at home.

“Every night for the next day my wife Amber will go over what he’s going to be looking at,” Bailey says. “She has a magnet board for him to help. A lot of visual aids have been really helpful so we lay out on a magnet board the schedule for the next day with his breaks and everything.”

Thompson says no referral is needed for the youth focus clinic. Parents can call 417-761-5092 or find out more online.

