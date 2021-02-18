Preventing roofing leaks after snow melts across Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Pipe bursts from the freezing cold might not be the only cause of unwanted water in your home. Another thing to keep in mind is that your roof could also be a source of some leaking.

“When you get a heavy snow and ice buildup on the roof, as it starts to melt, you’re going to get the leak calls. They are going start pouring in,” Dale’s Roofing owner Dale Rector said.

In fact, Rector said his roofing company has already received a handful of calls about leaks.

“We’ve actually had to run what we call temporary repairs yesterday,” he said. “Getting our guys out, chipping some ice away.”

Rector said when the sun comes back out and snow starts melting, the number of leaks may go up.

Roof leaks can often be caused by “ice dams,” he said. An ice dam is a buildup of ice that forms at the edge of a roof and prevents melting snow from draining off the roof. When that happens, it can build a pool of water that may eventually seep into a home.

Rector said a few things can cause your roof to leak.

“Ventilation of the roof, not having the adequate or right kind of ventilation so that you get cold air moving consistently throughout the roof,” he said. “And then of course not a proper amount of insulation. Houses not ventilated properly and you’re losing heat in the attic.”

Rector said homes that have leaks tend to have one, if not both of those issues. He said homeowners should look out for these things before it gets cold.

“Climb up in the attic as winter is approaching and see what the temperature is up there,” Rector said. “It should be cold in your attic. In the middle of the winter when it’s 20 degrees or 30 degrees outside, it shouldn’t be 65 degrees in your attic. If that’s the case you obviously have a problem going on.”

If you already have a leak, there are a couple things you can try.

“Get some salt up in that area, it’s not going to prevent it, but it sure could help maybe free up that area a little bit,” he said.

Rector said you should not climb up onto your own roof to deal with damage. He recommended you call a professional to help.

If there is a leak, you may need to use a bucket or tarp to reduce damage from the dripping.

“Sometimes it’s okay to go ahead and poke a hole in the ceiling in the sheet rock or whatever, that way it’s not spreading and it’s just dripping right through that area,” Rector said. “That way your area is one stream of water leaking into that one spot, and then you can put a bucket right underneath it.”

You should also make sure your gutters are unclogged, he said. And you can get your shingles checked for damage too if you are worried.

