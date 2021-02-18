Advertisement

Propane demand heats up as the Ozarks stays cold

Propane companies cannot keep up with the demand from a week of bitter cold temperatures in the Ozarks.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Propane companies cannot keep up with the demand from a week of bitter cold temperatures in the Ozarks.

MS Propane received anywhere from 500 to 700 calls this week asking for fuel deliveries.

Tammie Johnson in Strafford, Mo. says she’s called multiple times, waiting for two weeks with no promise of propane delivery. She worries it could damager her new furnace if she runs out. She started calling for a refill when her tank was over 30%, but now it’s at 15%. Johnson set her thermostat lower, hoping she gets her propane tank refilled before it causes problems.

“I’m not feeling very good about it,” said Johnson. “I have two kids that have been out of school for two weeks now, so they’re having to stay home and they’re bundled up. My thermostat is set at 65, and I’m having to run space heaters to keep warm.”

MS Propane says it is focusing on customers below 10% or running out completely. On top of the increased demand, there is less propane to go around, because some of the supply lines have frozen up. MS propane is driving several hours away to try and get propane. And even so, supplies are limited. They ask everyone to stay calm. But that’s hard for customers like Tammie, as their tanks run lower and lower.

“If you haven’t reached us and you’re concerned, if you’re under 10%, that’s probably the biggest crisis right now, to get you guys caught up,” said Drew Sanford, MS Propane owner. “But in the next week, you’re not going to burn, when the lows are in the 30s and the highs are in the 50s, you’re not going to be burning the gas like you have been. So it’s a real benefit there, and as soon as we can, we’re going to be getting people, getting the routes caught back up.”

MS Propane runs 12 trucks between its three different locations. Every office staff member is working to keep up with the calls and Facebook messages.

