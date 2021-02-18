Roy Blunt, other Missouri reps. write letter urging FERC to review nation’s natural gas supply

WASHINGTON (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and other state representatives signed a letter Thursday urging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to quickly review and address concerns regarding the nation’s natural gas supply.

As wintry weather has slammed many states, including Missouri, over the past week, natural gas supply has frozen throughout the Midwest region. In response, many utility companies have asked customers to conserve energy and some have enacted on rolling blackouts.

”Due to the surge in energy demand across the state, residents have been experiencing electricity outages, rolling blackouts, and controlled service interruptions during an incredibly precarious time as temperatures continue to drop,” the members wrote in the letter. “Our offices have also received information suggesting that limited supplies of natural gas are also exacerbating the situation and are forcing utility providers to find alternative sources of energy during this time of emergency in an effort to provide reliable sources of power to residents and customers to heat their homes and keep businesses from operating or manufacturing.

”We respectfully request FERC to expeditiously review the circumstances of this situation as it relates to natural gas supplies, the rates of interstate transmission of natural gas, and take the necessary steps needed to address this crisis.”

The letter is directed to FERC Chairman Richard Glick. Blunt submitted the letter, which was also signed by Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and Missouri U.S. Representatives Emanuel Cleaver, II, Blaine Luetkemeyer, Jason Smith, Sam Graves, Vicky Hartzler, Ann Wagner, and Billy Long.

CLICK HERE to read the full letter.

