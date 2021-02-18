Springfield trash companies struggle to provide regular services on snow-covered roads

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ice and snow are covering many roads making it difficult for some businesses to serve their customers.

Waste Corporation of America and Republic Services have both delayed their trash pick-up schedules until the snow stops coming down. Trash bins are waiting to be picked up, but some garbage trucks can’t run their routes because of road conditions.

Nick Karmann, owner of Queen City Disposal, said there are many obstacles for garbage trucks that many people might not consider.

“You put it out at the curb, we take it away. It’s not as easy as most people think it is,” he said.

Karmann said he considers several critical issues before putting his Queen City Disposal trucks out for service. Road conditions sit at the top of that list.

“I preach to the drivers, take it slow, especially when you’re taking your turn,” Karmann said. “Make sure you’re braking and keeping distance and staying away from hills.”

That means his crews can’t get to every customer.

“We’re limited to what we can do on flat grounds, trying to get most of the trash off the ground that we can safely,” he said.

J&T Junk Removal normally hauls off property cleanup trash, but with snowy roads, drivers aren’t able to pull their trailers.

“When you already have a whole fleet of trucks, why not put plows on the front and diversify, I suppose,” said Joe Myers, Operations Manager for J&T Services.

Myers said the company typically salts roads during winter weather, but how plows to use when it’s needed. He said, this week drivers have been busy plowing parking lots for local businesses.

“We’re one piece of the puzzle to keep everybody operating, make sure the customers and the staff can get into facilities, especially in places like nursing homes, doctors offices, things like that,” he said. “They have to be able to get in and out, they don’t take a day off.”

Myers said customers have kept calling despite the snow, finding junk around their home they want taken away. He plans to hook up their normal trailers and haul it off.

“Our crews will be back pulling trailers tomorrow and back to work as usual,” Myers said.

Karmann said most of his clients have understood that it’s unsafe for trash trucks to pick up their garbage.

“You know, we’ll get to them the following week with the weather is going to be breaking next week,” he said.

Companies like Queen City Disposal and Waste Corporation of America are asking customers to just be patient. People can leave trash out and their service provider will pick it up when it’s safe to do so.

