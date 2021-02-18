Advertisement

Springfield’s Convoy of Hope leaves for Texas with water, other supplies

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope tractor trailers left Springfield full of water and emergency relief supplies helping affected communities around Dallas and Houston impacted by power outages.

More than four million remain without power in Texas as a result of winter storms bringing record low temperatures to the south. Frozen pipes have burst across the state, and many cities are being forced to shut off the water altogether. Boil orders will be in place for weeks to come as water systems come back online, leaving millions of families without access to basic needs.

“Our partnerships with local churches and organizations are essential to our disaster relief efforts,” said Nick Wiersma, VP Disaster Services for Convoy of Hope. “They enable us to respond quickly in times of crisis, and provide aid to those who desperately need it.”

Convoy of Hope distributed more than 200 million meals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, or to support Convoy of Hope’s Crisis Relief Fund visit: https://www.convoyofhope.org/donate/disasterservices/crisis-relief-fund/.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs will range from the lower to middle 20s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Lingering Cold but Warmth on the Horizon
Pipe bursts at Springfield apartment complex
Large water pipe bursts at Springfield apartment complex as cold temperatures continue
Snow covers streets in Springfield, Mo.
Round of snow impacts roads for Wednesday morning commute in the Ozarks
Blair-Shannon House on the MSU campus.
Pipes burst inside Missouri State University dorm, Plaster Student Union creating a mess
Crash involves semis on I-44 near Halltown, Mo.
Crews reopen I-44 near Halltown, Mo. after crash involving semis

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart sales still surging, but a chill may be on the way
Dana Ford gets Bears attention.
Prim scores 29 to lead Missouri St. past S. Illinois 68-53
Car pulled from a flooded street after a water main break in Springfield, Mo.
Convoy of Hope leaves for Texas with water, other supplies