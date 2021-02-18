Springfield’s Convoy of Hope leaves for Texas with water, other supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope tractor trailers left Springfield full of water and emergency relief supplies helping affected communities around Dallas and Houston impacted by power outages.

More than four million remain without power in Texas as a result of winter storms bringing record low temperatures to the south. Frozen pipes have burst across the state, and many cities are being forced to shut off the water altogether. Boil orders will be in place for weeks to come as water systems come back online, leaving millions of families without access to basic needs.

“Our partnerships with local churches and organizations are essential to our disaster relief efforts,” said Nick Wiersma, VP Disaster Services for Convoy of Hope. “They enable us to respond quickly in times of crisis, and provide aid to those who desperately need it.”

Convoy of Hope distributed more than 200 million meals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, or to support Convoy of Hope’s Crisis Relief Fund visit: https://www.convoyofhope.org/donate/disasterservices/crisis-relief-fund/.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.