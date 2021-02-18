Taste of the Ozarks: Creamy Tomato Sausage and Tortellini Soup

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Creamy tomato sausage and tortellini soup

Ingredients:

1 16 oz can condensed tomato soup

1 can diced tomatoes1 diced onion

1 12 oz package sweet Italian sausage

1 box cheese tortellini cooked to package directions and cooled

4 oz goat cheese

2 cloves garlic minced1 tsp dried basil

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 tsp olive oil

In a stock pot sauté onions in olive oil until they are tender. Add garlic and sausage. Sauté sausage until fully cooked. Add diced tomatoes and tomato soup, cook for two minutes. Add goat cheese and stir until incorporated. Add tortellini basil and heavy cream. Add salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.