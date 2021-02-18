USPS keeps busy delivering mail in Springfield after weather delays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - United States Postal Service reports delays this week after winter weather hit the Ozarks. Spokesperson Mark Inglett said it’s not just the weather here impacting mail, it’s from other states.

”Poor folks in Texas and Oklahoma, they don’t see this type of stuff so they weren’t as prepared for it,” said Mark Inglett with United States Postal Service.

It also played a huge factor in transportation.

”A lot of planes were grounded so a lot of mail didn’t get to us,” said Inglett.

Here in Springfield, USPS started early Thursday preparing mail. It will go out into the evening.

“Please leave those porch lights on for us,” said Inglett. “We’re going to be out there super early in the morning and late in the evening. So those porch lights will help us get to where we’re going.”

USPS said it’s doing everything it can to get mail out.

”The cold that is extreme but folks are acclimated to this and used to it. They’re doing some heroic things and we’re proud of them,” said Inglett.

