Advertisement

USPS keeps busy delivering mail in Springfield after weather delays

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - United States Postal Service reports delays this week after winter weather hit the Ozarks. Spokesperson Mark Inglett said it’s not just the weather here impacting mail, it’s from other states.

”Poor folks in Texas and Oklahoma, they don’t see this type of stuff so they weren’t as prepared for it,” said Mark Inglett with United States Postal Service.

It also played a huge factor in transportation.

”A lot of planes were grounded so a lot of mail didn’t get to us,” said Inglett.

Here in Springfield, USPS started early Thursday preparing mail. It will go out into the evening.

“Please leave those porch lights on for us,” said Inglett. “We’re going to be out there super early in the morning and late in the evening. So those porch lights will help us get to where we’re going.”

USPS said it’s doing everything it can to get mail out.

”The cold that is extreme but folks are acclimated to this and used to it. They’re doing some heroic things and we’re proud of them,” said Inglett.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures Friday morning will again drop to the single digits.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frigid Night then Slow Warming
Pipe bursts at Springfield apartment complex
Large water pipe bursts at Springfield apartment complex as cold temperatures continue
Blair-Shannon House on the MSU campus.
Pipes burst inside Missouri State University dorm, Plaster Student Union creating a mess
Snow covers streets in Springfield, Mo.
Round of snow impacts roads for Wednesday morning commute in the Ozarks
Robbers get away with $60 worth of pizza from a delivery driver in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

A man is hospitalized after being shot Thursday afternoon near Bois D’Arc, Missouri.
Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting near Bois D’Arc, man hospitalized
One of our own at KY-3 has now tested positive for COVID-19 twice and doctors weigh-in on the...
Yes, you can get COVID-19 more than once
Temperatures Friday morning will again drop to the single digits.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frigid Night then Slow Warming
House of Hope volunteers tell KY3 they’re grateful they’ve been able to keep so many safe and...
House of Hope, Branson’s only warming center, sees increase in people seeking shelter amid cold snap
CoxHealth advocates for type 1 diabetes patients to be added to Phase 1B of COVID-19...
CoxHealth advocates for Type 1 diabetes patients to be added to Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccination plan