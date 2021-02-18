WATCH OUT: Pipes continue to burst even as temperatures warm around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the temperatures warm, ice within our pipes will melt. In some cases, that causes a burst of water in our homes and businesses.

The pipes at the Pat Jones YMCA have burst twice this week. The first time was on Monday near the cardio room.

Erin Shaw, the Chief Operating Officer for the YMCA, said, “I did get a call saying that water was leaking.”

They discovered the HVAC unit was responsible for the burst pipes. Thankfully, they were able to shut off the unit Monday without having to shut off the water for the whole building.

Then it happened again Wednesday.

“Yesterday was more of a burst of water, shooting to the ceiling in the chemical room off of the pool,” Shaw said.

The water was very cold. Five pipes were spewing water all around the room. It led to the fire alarms going off. The water supply was shut off for the entire building, including the emergency sprinklers. Because of the fire risk with no running sprinklers, the building closed.

“And the facility itself closed at 1:15pm, and we were unable to reopen until 5 this morning. And so far so good,” Shaw said.

Today they are on high alert.

“I don’t feel on edge, I just feel more prepared. We’ve been very preventative, doing building walk-through, sometimes hourly. Just looking, just listening. We got it twice. If it happens a third time we want to be prepared,” Shaw said,

Shaw said the crew at the YMCA will put an even greater focus on winterization next year. They are making sure all drafts are sealed by replacing old weather stripping and doing checks around the facility

The YMCA is not the only place dealing with bursting pipes. This week, DeLong Plumbing has received more than 800 calls about burst pipes.

J.W. DeLong, with DeLong Plumbing, said, “loss in pressure, that’s always a good key indicator that there may be a leak somewhere that you’re not aware of.”

Experts say, know where your main water shutoff is in your house.

“They’re generally located in the basement, if you don’t have a basement and you have a crawl space it may be located where your water heater is,” DeLong said,

If you suspect a leak, shut down the water to your entire home by turning the knob clockwise or by moving the valve into the “off” position. Then, call a plumber.

“Hopefully get you fixed up as quickly as possible,” DeLong said.

Keep in mind, while daytime temperatures are warming up, overnight temperatures are still below freezing. Keep the faucets dripping and cabinets open.

