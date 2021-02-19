Advertisement

10 horses die, 15 saved in fire at southeast Missouri horse stables

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Cape Girardeau officials say 10 horses died when a fire broke out in a barn at a riding academy.

The fire was reported Thursday evening at the Fox Run Riding Academy in Cape Girardeau.

KFVS reports the manager of the stables said 10 horses died but workers were able to rescue 15 other horses. Interim Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris said about 40 percent of the building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and some areas had collapsed. No people were inside the stable when the fire erupted.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause of the blaze.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation employee posted pictures to Facebook showing...
Oklahoma alligators frozen in water with snouts sticking out
A man is hospitalized after being shot Thursday afternoon near Bois D’Arc, Missouri.
Greene Co. Sheriff: Man shot after assaulting elderly woman near Bois D’Arc, both hospitalized with injuries
President Steve Edwards announced on Twitter the COVID-19 ICU wing built earlier this year is...
CoxHealth closes its COVID-19 ICU wing at Cox South Hospital
Authorities investigate a house explosion in Lebanon, Missouri on Cedarcrest Drive.
Man sent to hospital after house explosion in Lebanon, Mo.; injuries unknown
Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife finally had a chance to enjoy the snow Thursday afternoon.
Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife enjoy a special snow day

Latest News

Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city’s south side...
Man sues central Missouri deputy for fatally shooting his daughter
Baseball organization, Devon’s Beat team up to test Ozarks athletes for heart condition
Devon Parrott learned of his heart condition, Long QT Syndrome, eight years ago. Devon’s Beat...
Baseball organization, Devon’s Beat team up to test Ozarks athletes for heart condition
Slow warm-up continues
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slow warm-up will continue