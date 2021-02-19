Baseball organization, Devon’s Beat team up to test Ozarks athletes for heart condition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One Ozarks family is pushing young athletes to get tested for a potentially deadly heart condition.

Devon Parrott learned of his heart condition, Long QT Syndrome, eight years ago. Devon’s Beat holds heart screening events across the Ozarks, helping families prevent a potential tragedy.

Devon’s younger brother, Dawson, plays for the Marucci Midwest baseball organization in Ozark. The Parrott Family is teaming up with Marucci Midwest and Zone One training to hold a free heart screening event for players and their siblings. Both opened it up to anyone else in the area who’s interested.

The heart screening event is March 6 and 7 here at the Marucci Clubhouse Midwest behind the U.S. ballpark in Ozark. The screening includes an EKG and echocardiogram, searching for any hidden heart conditions like Devon’s.

“We could potentially be saving somebody’s life,” said Chris Dralle of Marucci Clubhouse and Zone 1 Training. “And that’s the reward out of all of this. If we can just capture one, or we can get one player or one young girl or whatever to prevent this from happening, then that’s worth it.”

For those concerned about the impact it could have on their child’s future athletic activities, Devon is an inspiration. Though he has faced challenges, he has been able to play football and basketball. He just signed to play football as the punter at Quincy University in Illinois.

“There’s life after a heart condition, which is a blessing, because there are a lot of kids that have not woke up from their problem,” said Angela Parrott of Devon’s Beat. “So don’t let that be a reason.”

Thanks to fundraising, the event is free for kids ages eight to 25. There are still about 15 or 20 spots left. CLICK HERE to sign up. Devon’s Beat says if there is a long waiting list, they hope to come back to the Springfield area for a future event.

